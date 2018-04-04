Share:

BADIN - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Dr Sikander Ali Mandhro laid the foundation stone of Cadet College Badin on Monday.

He said that the foundation we laid will benefit our next generation. Serving the poor and deprived people of district Badin was my top priority being legislator of provincial assembly from last 25 years, he added. He said that new building of Indus Hospital, Cadet College and others projects of the district will be completed soon. Dr Sikander said that mostly roads of district including Badin-Karachi, Badin-Hyderabad and others will also be finished within short span of time.

He maintained that free health facilities by Sindh government are being provided to the people of district through Indus Hospital on the priority basis.

He said that 64 acres land was reserved for the college structure including hostiles, parking areas and sports grounds.

He apprised that more than 65 electricity schemes have been completed; he mentioned that at least Rs1 billion were reserved for the gas and electricity schemes for the locals by the funds of chairman senate. District Council Badin Chairman Ali Asghar Halipoto, Ramzan Chandio, Sain Bux Jamali, Fida Hussain Mandhro, MNA, Sardar Kamal Khan Chang, Dr Aziz Memon and others were present on the occation.