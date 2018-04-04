Share:

SIALKOT - The Food Department Monday announced issuance of gunny bags to farmers from April 20, 2018 in Gujranwala division's all six districts including Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala for purchasing wheat from them.

It said that wheat procurement would begin at all 43 official centres in the region from April 25, 2018 as well. The Food Department officials told the media on Monday that all arrangements had been finalised in this regard.

The officials said the Department would start supplying the gunny bags to official wheat procurement centres from April 7, 2018 from where the gunny bags would be issued to the wheat growers and farmers from April 20, 2018 as well.