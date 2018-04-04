Share:

London - Australian all-rounder Hilton Cartwright will join Middlesex for the first five games of the county championship, with the potential to stay on deeper into the season. The 26-year-old, who played two Tests for Australia in 2017, replaces his former Western Australian captain Adam Voges, who served as the Middlesex captain last year. Cartwright has also been turned to at international level for his medium pace bowling. Conversations between him and the club took place over the course of the last week before a deal was finalised over Easter weekend.