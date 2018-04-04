Share:

KASUR-Three persons including two women were killed in different incidents of honour and road accidents here the other day.

According to police, a man hammered his 17-year-old daughter to death over suspicion of having illicit relations with someone at Rana Town, Chunian here the other night. Ashraf suspected character of his daughter Soniya and he hammered her to death when she was asleep at the courtyard of her house along with other family members at night. Chunian City police arrested the accused and registered a case against him on the complaint of Akram, deceased's brother. Investigation was underway.

In another incident, a man was killed while another was inured in firing between four brothers at Saddr, Mandi Usmanwala. Haji Muhammad Dogar doubted that his wife had developed illicit relations with his brother Arif. Besides, there was also a dispute between them over some property issue.

The other day, suspects Yaseen and Arif opened fire on their brothers Jamil and Haji Dogar. Jamil was killed on the spot while Dogar sustained critical injuries and was rushed to General Hospital, Lahore. Mandi Usmanwala police registered a case and launched investigation.

A woman was crushed to death by a car while crossing a road near Abbas Hotel. The deceased was identified as Amina Bibi, 21, resident of Pattoki.