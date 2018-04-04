Share:

Court seeks report from NAB on Aleem’s plea

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought a detailed report from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition moved by PTI leader Aleem Khan challenging alleged harassment by the bureau during investigation into his housing scheme. A division bench headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan was hearing the petition and it put off further hearing until April 12. Khan had questioned an inquiry initiated by the NAB into his housing scheme Vision Developers. Previously, Advocates Khwaja Ahmad Tariq Rahim and Azhar Siddique represented the petitioner before the bench. They contended that the NAB had opened inquiry into the petitioner’s housing scheme thrice and closed it every time when it found nothing illegal against Khan. They said that under the relevant law an inquiry closed three times could not be reopened. They said the NAB violated the stay order and continued the inquiry against the petitioner only under political considerations. The NAB counsel argued that Khan had not appeared before the investigating team even once. On this, the petitioner’s counsel stated that the court had suspended the summons issued by the NAB. The bureau’s counsel urged the court to withdraw the stay granted to the petitioner. –Staff Reporter

Governor greets APNS members

Governor Punjab Malik Mohammad Rafique Rajwana has congratulated newly elected president Hameed Haroon, Secretary General Sarmad Ali and other members of APNS and extended best wishes for them.In a statement, the governor said that journalists had played positive role for the sanctity of institutions and restoration of democratic norms. He hoped that newly elected members will play positive role for solving the problems of newspaper industry.–Staff Reporter

Four wounded in building collapse

Four people were wounded seriously when an under-construction building collapsed on them in Defense Housing Authority, rescue workers said on Monday. An official said the victims were shifted to the Lahore General Hospital on ambulances. They were identified as Ameen, Waseem, Javed, and Abid. The incident took place near Jinnah Commercial Area. Authorities were investigating the incident. –Staff Reporter

Shop looted

Four robbers on Monday forced their entry into a shop located in the limits of North Cantonment police and snatched away cash, mobile phones, and other valuables at gunpoint. The gunmen fled on their motorcycles. Police sources said the shop robbery took place near Joray Pull in broad daylight. The shop owner told the police that the bandits snatched away the entire stock. Police late night launched the investigation with no arrest made yet. –Staff Reporter

FJMU pro VC appointed

Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department has appointed Prof Shireen Khawar as Pro-Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University. Prof Shireen Khawar was working as Head of Physiology Department and Dean Social Sciences.

VC FJMU Prof Khalid Masood Gondal and the Academic Council have congratulate Prof Shireen and expressed hope that she would work with best of her abilities to take FJMU to new heights.–Staff Reporter

Auto lifters arrested, vehicles seized

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff of the Lahore police on Monday claimed to have smashed a gang of auto-lifters by arresting its four members. The police also seized 16 vehicles including cars and motorcycles from their possession. Police officer Atif Hayat told reporters that a team of the Civil Lines police division arrested the auto-lifters during an operation. The suspects were identified as Shahid Mayo, the ringleader, Ghulam Yasin, Asif Ali, and Irfan Anjum. SP (AVLS) Hayat further said they also seized firearms from the auto-lifters who were wanted to the police in dozens of auto-theft cases. The suspects were also produced before the media. Later, they were sent to a police facility for further interrogation.–Staff Reporter