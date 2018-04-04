Share:

ICCI for introducing fixed tax for small traders

ISLAMABAD: The business community of the capital city here on Monday urged the government to focus on introducing fixed tax for small traders as well as providing them with special incentives in the coming budget.

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Amir Waheed, along with a delegation visited G-10 Markaz, and congratulated the newly elected President Kamran Kakakhel and other office bearers of Traders Welfare Association of the area. Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed said that next budget was expected on April 27 adding that introduction of fixed tax for small traders would help in expanding tax net and enhancing tax revenue of the country.

He also urged the government for simplifying the complicated tax system and to develop all tax forms in Urdu that would facilitate, especially the small traders. He assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with businessmen of G-10 Markaz for resolving key issues of the traders. Kamran Kakakhel, newly elected President, Traders Welfare Association of Sector G-10 Markaz Islamabad said that absence of a new rent control act was the most serious issue being faced by the local traders due to which they were feeling insecure.

He stressed that ICCI should play its role and take up this issue with the government for early passage of bill of new rent law for Islamabad. He assured that his association would maintain liaison with the Chamber to resolve major issues of the trading community.–APP

Symposium ‘Engaging Youth for SDGs’ to be held on 5th

ISLAMABAD: Oxfam in collaboration with Bargad has organised a symposium to mark the end of “Engaging Youth for Sustainable Development Goals” across the country on coming Thursday. “Students need to think deeply about things and should evaluate on the basis of evidence and analysis rather than on assumptions and hearsay,” said a press release issued here. Students would participate in the seminar which would provide orientation and awareness to youth about the SDGs specifically in Pakistan’s context. The topics that will be brought into discussion revolves around three SDGs, which are SDG 5, SDG 8 and SDG 16.–APP