KARACHI - The security elements of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Navy recovered a large quantity of liquor smuggled from International sea routes.

The operation was carried out while undertaking Maritime Security Operations in Pakistani Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The successful seizure of liquor was an outcome of a coordinated and complex operation involving persistent surveillance & patrolling in the area.

A total of 9392 liquor bottles and 45218 beer cans having market value of approximately 70 million rupees were seized in the current joint operation. The apprehended liquor has been handed over to Pakistan Customs for further legal proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT also seized 5000 kg of Hashish in Feb 18, while operating at North Arabian Sea, which also valued in millions of Dollars.

PMSA being the law enforcement agency in Pakistani Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) maintains its near permanent presence at sea with its Ships and Aircraft against possible illegal activities.

Successful operation by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and Pakistan Navy through close cooperation and coordination, resulting in seizure of huge quantity of liquor is a testament to the fact that Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency are vigilant and remain committed in preventing use of Pakistani waters for any unlawful purposes.