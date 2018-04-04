Share:

LAHORE - Jammu Kashmir Movement (JKM), Jamaat-i-Islami, Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith, Pakistan Awami Tehreek, Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan have condemned barbarism of Indian Army against innocent people of Kashmir.

The JKM arranged demonstrations to express solidarity with the Kashmiris in every nook and corner of the country including Azad Kashmir. Large number of people from all walks of life participated in the protests.

They chanted slogans against Indian aggression.

Funeral prayer in absentia of Kashmiri martyrs were offered in different cities.

In Lahore, big demonstration was held outside Press Club.

Students, lawyers, traders, civil society and large number of people joined.

They carried placards and banners bearing inscriptions against India and in favour of oppressed Kashmiris.

JKM Leader Abul Hashim Rabbani urged rulers to help oppressed Kashmiris.

He said: “We are with our oppressed brethren. Heart of each Pakistani beats with Kashmiris. If Indian Army can fly Indian flag then Kashmiris also have right to fly Pakistani flag.”

He said that Kashmiris were fighting for survival of Pakistan, therefore, all kind of relations with India should be cut.

Pakistan Milli Liberation Foundation (PMLF) President Sirajud Din Saqib said that India was committing State terrorism since long time.

President Pakistan Railway Workers Union (PRWU) Sarfaraz Khan said that right of self-determination should be given to Kashmiris.

Ihsan ul Haq Shahbaz, Maulana Idress Farouqi, Hafiz Usman Shafiq, Hafiz Masood ul Rehman and others also addressed.

According to a statement, protests were organised in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Karachi, Quetta and other cities.

Meanwhile, JI Chief Senator Sirajul Haq, PAT Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri, Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Head Professor Sajid Mir, JUP-Imam Noorani President Pir Ijaz Hashmi and other leaders of religio-political parties, in separate statements, condemned India’s State terrorism in Held Kashmir and called upon the Pakistan government to launch a diplomatic campaign to draw the world attention to the bloodshed going on in Held Kashmir.

Sirajul Haq condemned the silence of the rulers in Islamabad and the Muslims world over the killings in the Valley.

He said that dozens of innocent Kashmiris had been martyred in the straight firing by Indian troops.

He said that it was the responsibility of the Pakistan government to raise its voice over the atrocities of Indian troops in the Valley.

He said that the silence of the government had disappointed the Kashmiris who were actually fighting Pakistan’s war.

Dr Qadri said that Israel was killing the Palestinians in Gaza and India was shedding the Kashmiris blood in the Valley.

Professor Sajid Mir said that the blood of the Muslims was being shed in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan but neither the OIC nor the Muslim rulers were taking notice.