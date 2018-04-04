Share:

LOS ANGELES: Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda has admitted he doesn't know what the future holds for the 'Numb' rockers after the tragic death of front man Chester Bennington last summer. The 'Numb' rock star has previously insisted the group would continue together following the tragic death of front man Chester Bennington - who tragically took his own life in July aged 41 - but he has now revealed he doesn't have an ''answer'' to fans asking about what comes next.



He told Vulture: ''I'm unable to say what will happen with the band.