islamabad-Stephen Hawking was not only a great scientist but also a great human being who despite suffering from Motor Neuron disease, struggled to make remarkable contribution to science, said federal minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday.

The minister said this in a ceremony organized by Higher Education Commission to commemorate and pay a tribute to Stephen Hawking, renowned cosmologist, for his marvellous contributions to science. The ceremony aimed to motivate youth and students to forge a commitment to scientific pursuits.

Addressing the gathering, federal minister for interior Ahsan Iqbal said, “Stephen Hawking has proved that no disability or lack of resources can hinder the realization of one’s dreams if one adopts a positive approach and unfaltering will power.”

He stated that with a strong will power, one can defeat all odds of life, adding that positive energy turns impossible into possible. He urged students to follow Prof. Stephen Hawking as a role model if they face challenges while acquiring education and conducting research.

He said Islam emphasises reflection, enquiry and pursuit of knowledge, adding that the nations which enjoy scientific development are invincible. He observed that the downfall of Muslims is caused by their distance from knowledge.

Our forefathers led the world in science, he said, as they received guidance from the Holy Quran. He urged the academia to promote critical and analytical thinking among youth and discourage cut-and-paste practices.

He advised students to show commitment to solving scientific puzzles, as creation of knowledge is a major contribution to the well-being of mankind. He stressed on the need for renaissance of the entire Muslim Ummah in terms of promotion of knowledge and research.

The Minister said the Government is committed to develop higher education sector in the country. The higher education budget has constantly been increased in the current Government regime, he stated. He said the Government has prepared a new curriculum for primary standards in view of its aim to promote critical and analytical thinking among students. He added that the curricula of higher classes are also being revisited.

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said. Stephen Hawking has made great scientific contributions to the ocean of knowledge despite his health problems and physical disabilities. He affirmed that God has blessed Pakistan with capable youth.

“We need to tap the potential of our youth, and enable them to contribute to the country’s uplift,” he said.

He stated that HEC is committed to provide an enriching environment to students, faculty and researchers to make progress in all academic and scientific spheres. “We have to work together in our respective capacities for the development of Pakistan,” he emphasised. He underlined the need for learning from success stories of legends like Stephen Hawking.

Former Vice Chancellor Dr. Qasim Jan, Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad, Prof. Saif Ullah from QAU, Dr. Arshad Bhatti from COMSATS Institute of Information Technology and other notable speakers shed light on the contributions of Stephen Hawking.

They said Stephen Hawking was a highly decorated scientist as he made worthy contributions to science. They observed that ‘Singularity of Theorems’, ‘Black Hole Evaporation’, and ‘Brief History of the Time’ produced groundbreaking research. They further said the research was based on Einstein’s Theory of Relativity.

They stressed the need for promoting scientific observation skills among science students. They also highlighted the significance of Stephen’s work in metaphysics.

