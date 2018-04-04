Share:

SIALKOT-The tortured dead body of a Narowal-based female schoolteacher, who had gone missing, was found in Marala-Ravi-Link Canal near Head Marala on Monday.

According to police and rescue sources, Shama Naseem, a teacher at Govt Girls Fatima High School Narowal, had gone missing under mysterious circumstances a few days ago. Police said that unidentified accused had killed her after brutal torture which is visible from severe marks on the dead body. The accused dumped the dead body in the canal, the police said.

The police, however, said that it is yet to be confirmed whether or not she was raped. "The medical report will confirm all facts," the police said.

The police said that identity of the deceased teacher was ascertained through her CNIC found from hand bag lying with the dead body in the canal.

Muhammad Naseem, husband of the slain teacher, told the police that she was missing for the last few days.

"Shama Naseem had gone to school for duty but never returned," he informed.

The police shifted the dead body to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy.

Further investigation is underway to motive behind the murder and trace the culprits, the police said.