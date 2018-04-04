Share:

MULTAN-Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said that the Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) will elect its provincial leadership in KPK on Tuesday (today) in the first phase and then Punjab April 5, Sindh April 7 and Balochistan April 8.

Talking to the media here on Monday, he informed that the district level leadership of the MMA would be elected in the second phase after the election of provincial leadership. He declared that the central leadership of the MMA would kick off its country-wide visits once the organisational elections are over. He claimed that the MMA would defeat thieve, thugs and looters of national wealth in the coming election. He said that only honest leadership could put the country on path of progress, asking the masses to express confidence in religious leadership.

He claimed that the MMA would leave very strong and positive political electoral impacts on KPK, Balochistan and Sindh in coming election. He urged upon the Ulama and mashaikh to get united instead fighting with each other. He said that the unity of conservative circles could inflict defeat on corrupt political leaders. He said that those, who brought shame to Punjab's politics, would be defeated by the MMA.

To a query, he said that there was no threat to 18th constitutional amendment for the time being. He said that country's real problem was corrupt mafia which wanted to create rift between the state and politics.

Referring to Kashmir, he said that the barbarianism exhibited by the occupation forces in Indian held Kashmir was highly condemnable. He lamented that the silence of UNO, human rights organisations and Muslim rulers on genocide of Kashmiris by India was regrettable. He demanded UNO to immediately intervene and stop India from killing innocent Kashmiris. He also asked UNO to get implemented its resolutions on Kashmir and get Kashmiris the right of self determination.

He warned that the nation, state and democracy would face irreparable harm if the democratic system was derailed. He said that some elements were trying to delay the election but the democratic system should continue to function in light of constitution.

Commenting on Prime Minister-Chief Justice meeting, he said that it was a futile activity. He demanded that if there were any motives behind the meeting, they should be made public.