Share:

Rawalpindi - The District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Rawalpindi on Monday sought comments from an additional and sessions judge Taxila in response to an application filed by the mother of a rape victim expressing her distrust over trial court and seeking transfer of the case to any other court of law.

DSJ putt off hearing in the application till Wednesday and directed the applicant to appear before court on next date of hearing.

According to details, Misbah Sajid, a resident of Bahter, filed an application with DSJ Rawalpindi Khalid that a man named Muhammad Ishfaq had raped her 13-year-old-daughter HS on gunpoint in June 2015 after which she became pregnant. She then registered a case number 428/15 dated 9/11/2015 under sections 376/338-A of PPC with Police Station Wah Saddar. She stated the case is pending with court of Muhammad Ahmed Arshad Mehmood Jasra, learned ASJ Taxila. Calling the manner of the ASJ biased, the mother expressed doubt to the DSJ that the trial court would act fairly and impartially in the matter. On the basis of her concern, she said it would be proper to transfer the case captioned ‘The State Vs Muhammad Ashfaq’ to another court for fair disposal. Misbah Sajid alleged that the accused party including Muhammad Ashfaq had spread information in the village that he had made a backdoor settlement with the ASJ and would get a verdict of his own choice. She said the accused party has also been threatening her and her family to not pursue the case.

“The applicant has absolutely no confidence on the learned ASJ Muhammad Ahmed Arshad Mehmood and if the applicant’s application is not allowed, she would suffer an irreparable loss,” she mentioned. She prayed to the court to transfer her case to any other trial court so that her daughter could get justice.

DSJ Rawalpindi Khalid Nawaz accepted the plea for hearing; sought comments from ASJ Taxila and put off hearing till Wednesday.