Islamabad - National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology on Monday unanimously recommended “The COMSATS University, Islamabad Bill, 2017” as passed by the Senate.

The bill proposed that the university shall be a body corporate by the name of COMSATS University Islamabad and shall have perpetual succession and a common seal and may sue and be sued by the said name.

The university shall be competent to acquire and hold property both moveable and immoveable and to lease, sell or otherwise transfer any property, which have been acquired by it.

The COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT) is a public sector federally chartered degree awarding institute working under supervision of Ministry of Science & Technology. It was established in August 2000 during Musharraf regime, which was later validated by the Parliament when Legal Framework Order (LFO) and other Ordinances were given legal cover by the Parliament in the wake of 2002 elections with the help of then PML (Q), PPP Patriots and MMA.

The Committee also discussed the budgetary proposals of the Ministry relating to the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the year 2018-19 in detail.

The Committee endorsed all the budgetary proposals of the Ministry for the year 2018-19 with the direction to complete their on-going projects as it has been observed that delay in completion of the projects caused huge loss to the Government ex-chequer.

The Committee further discussed the Report of the Sub-Committee on Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET) Bill, 2016.

The Committee appreciated the efforts of the Sub-Committee to finalize the Report in short span of time. The Committee adopted the Report of the Sub-Committee on Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET) Bill, 2016.