ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi has filed a corruption reference against retired army officials involved in the illegal award of lease of the Railway Golf Club, Lahore in the Accountability Court Islamabad. The accused caused a loss of Rs2.2 billion to the national kitty in this case.

According to a statement issued by the NAB on Monday, the reference has been filed against accused Lt Gen (Retd) Javed Ashraf Qazi, former federal minister for communication and railways, Lt Gen (Retd) Saeed-uz-Zafar, ex-secretary/chairman railways board, Maj Gen (Retd) Hamid Hassan Butt, ex-GM (M&S) Pakistan Railways, Iqbal Samad Khan, ex-GM (Operations) Pakistan Railways , Khurshid Ahmed Khan, ex-member finance, Pakistan Railways, Brig (Retd) Akhtar Ali Baig, Director Directorate of Property and Land Pakistan Railways, Abdul Ghaffar, ex-divisional superintendent of Pakistan Railways, Ramzan Sheikh and Pervaiz Qureshi, sponsors of Royal Palm Golf Club and five other officials involved in illegal award of lease of railways golf club, Lahore.

In 2001, Pakistan Railways offered the lease of its Golf Club at canal bank Lahore for 33 years for which a number of firms submitted bids, including MAX Corps Pvt Ltd. During the bidding process, the lease period was illegally enhanced from 33 years to 49 years. Moreover, the land offered also increased illegally from 103 acres to 140 acres by demolishing the Railway officer colony. Hence the precious piece of land of Pakistan Railways was leased out illegally in a non-transparent manner to grant illegal benefits to the leaseholder that is Main Land Hasnain ltd.

It has been established during the investigation the accused have committed the offence of corruption and corrupt practices through misuse of authority by illegal awarding 49 years lease of the Railway Golf Club Lahore measuring 140 acres in 2001 to M/s Mainland Hasnain Pakistan Ltd (MHPL) for commercial purposes.