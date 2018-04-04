Share:

HAFIZABAD-Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Deputy Secretary and Additional Secretary Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Rana Shafiqur Rehman Pasroori stressed the need for promoting culture of tolerance as Islam was religion of peace and forbearance.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that there was no room in Islam for terrorism and extremism. He said that it was unfortunate that terrorists killed Muslims in the name of Islam which was absolutely against the teachings of Islam. He said that main purpose of reviving Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal was to create interfaith harmony among different sects to create peaceful atmosphere to make the country strong and prosperous. "It also aimed at bringing pious, honest and sincere workers to power to steer the country out of the prevalent crises," he added. He said that leg pulling, use of foul language and casting aspersion on opponents by some political leaders must be stopped to save the country from uncertainty, chaos and anarchy.

He maintained that all institutions should work within their domain to ensure pleasant atmosphere. To a question, he hoped that general elections would surely be held on time. "It could not be said whether the elections would be transparent or managed by some hidden hands," he added.

Maulana Habibur Rehman Habib Ameer Jamait Ahle Hadith UK said that West was afraid of Islamic civilization owing to which they were attempting to promote their culture and values to lead the youth astray. "It was, therefore, need of the hour to promote Islamic values to prevent the youth to adopt western culture in the country which would be very dangerous," he emphasised.

He said that youth could take to negative path if their capabilities were not utilised properly. He said that the foundation of Islamic civilization was laid by Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) and it was responsibility of the religious and political leaders to inculcate in the youth true Islamic values by adopting teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah to save them from the influence of western culture.

Replaying to another question, he said that youths in the UK had not adopted western values and regretted that youths in Pakistan had been led by the invasion of western culture which was very dangerous.

People rally against cop

The Labour Qaumi Movement (LQM), Kamalia held a protest rally against Kamalia City police SHO Arif Watto for allegedly patronising criminals here the other day.

A large number of labourers and daily wage workers along with their families and children participated in the protest. Addressing at the participants, LQM President Malik Abdul Majeed alleged that the SHO had allegedly been involved in patronising criminals in the area. "Drug traffickers, robbers and gangsters work under his patronage. If he gets any complaint, his behaviour becomes very rude to the complainant," they alleged.

They added that Kamalia City police station was full of corrupt elements who, what they alleged, abducted people for ransom. They regretted that people nominated in the FIR had never been arrested.

They demanded an inquiry against SHO Arif Watto. They demanded the police-ups appoint an honest person in his place and arrest the people nominated in the FIRs filed at City police station. He threatened to organise massive protests if their demands were not met. DSP Atif Meraaj told The Nation that a detailed inquiry against the accused was underway.