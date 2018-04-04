Share:

ISLAMABAD - Paying glowing tributes to late Majid Nizami, Editor-in-Chief of Nawa-i-Waqt Group of Publications, for his professionalism and commitment to the ideology of Pakistan and Kashmir cause, PML-N leader Raja Zafarul Haq said that they were immensely missing the bold and loud voice of Majid Nizami in the face of fresh spate of brutalities in the occupied Kashmir.

Addressing at a function organised by the Nazria-i-Pakistan Forum here at the Academy of Letters Auditorium to mark the 90th birth anniversary of late Majid Nizami, Zafarul Haq said the veteran journalist was an ardent supporter of Kashmir cause and always remained vocal for the cause of Kashmiris who are fighting for their right to self-determination.

Condemning the recent spate of atrocities in occupied Kashmir where the occupation Indian forces had killed 17 innocent Kashmiris, Raja Zafarul called upon the international community to take notice of it and help stop the genocide of Kashmiris.

He said that the issue of Indian brutalities should be forcefully raised at all available forums, including the UN Security Council as under an organised plan India was working on genocide although the Kashmiri youth was braving all these rights violation with unwavering commitment to their cause of getting their right to self-determination.

Speaking high of late Majid Nizami, Raja Zafarul Haq said that he was editor par excellence and his commitment with the ideology of Pakistan and Kashmir cause was above board and reflected from the policy of his newspaper where the issues related to Kashmiris freedom struggle was given a special treatment.

Leader of the House in Senate said that right now his absence was greatly felt because he was always present to defend the ideological boundaries of the motherland as well as to raise voice against the tyrants and stand by the oppressed.

He said that late Nizami was of firm view that without transforming Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state the desired stability and progress would remain a dream.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to Prime Minister Irfan Siddiqui said that late Majid Nizami would remain with them through his thoughts and high moral and journalistic values.

Siddiqui saw a charisma in his personality who had ability to speak truth in front of rulers particularly the dictators and never budged an inch from the position he considered correct and for which he had faced huge financial losses in shape of cut on advertisement to his newspaper.

President of Nazria-i-Pakistan Forum Rawalpindi President Professor Naeem Qasim said late Majid Nizami took forward the ideology of Quaid-i-Azam and struggled till his last to play his role in transforming Pakistan into a true welfare Islamic state.

Nazria-i-Pakistan Forum Islamabad General Secretary Zafar Bakhtawari and other speakers also paid glowing tributes to late Majid Nizami who was a trendsetter in journalism and served the cause of Pakistan and ideology of Pakistan.