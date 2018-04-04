Pakistan pained over Kashmir carnage

Share:

Lahore - A day after Indian military doused Kashmir in blood, a deeply aggrieved Pakistan on Monday said no ammount of state terrorism can silence Kashmiris.

Reiterating its full support for their inalienable right to self-determination, it said that perpetual silence over unending oppression in the occupied valley is a blot on the conscience of the international community.

Protests demonstrations were held in different parts of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren, while the national leadership condemned the Indian brutality in strong terms.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi convened a cabinet meeting to discuss the situation following Sunday’s bloodbath wherein Indian forces had killed at least 17 Kashmir youth and injured more than 100 protesters.

Speaking before the cabinet meeting, the prime minister expressed deep shock and grief at the indiscriminate and vicious killing of Kashmiri youth and the continuing crackdown against the people demanding their inalienable right to self-determination.

He emphasised that Indian attempts to label the legitimate Kashmir struggle for freedom as terrorism cannot deter the valiant people from their just demand. “India cannot not silence Kashmiris.”

Abbasi urged the United Nations secretary general to appoint a UN representative for Kashmir. He also said the Indian government should permit a UN fact-finding mission inside Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK).

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday also condemned Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

“Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir can never suppress a just indigenous political struggle for self-determination,” the army chief was quoted as saying in a tweet by Inter-Services Public Relations Director General (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.

The army chief added that the brutalities of Indian Security Forces against innocent civilians in occupied Kashmir and ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and Working Boundary targeting civilians are highly condemnable.

Foreign Affairs Minister Khawaja Asif took to social media and tweeted on Kashmir ‘doused in blood, sons being martyred, Kashmiris left counting bodies and the young carrying coffins.’

Indian state-sponsored terrorism is on the verge of extirpating Kashmiri young, Asif said. He said killings in Kashmir were a blot on the conscience of the international community. Pakistan stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Kashmir in this hour of trial, he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan also took to Twitter to condemn the violence and demanded the United Nations to act against India.

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed submitted a resolution condemning violence by Indian forces in the region.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a message said, “Movement that is rooted in heart and soul of a people and represent their innermost aspirations and a struggle for identity, cannot be crushed with the physical might.”

He adde that a “new phase in the Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination is inspired by legendary valour of Burhran Wani”.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sajrani also strongly condemned the brutal use of force by India in IoK, in a special message from Madina Munawarah received here Monday.

He said that India is carrying on the brutal crackdown, and using pellet guns on protestors including youth and children, besides suspension of internet services. All this was being done to subjugate and further repress the innocent Kashmiris.

This mindless killings, he said, reflects the inhuman face of the state-terrorism that India has been perpetrating against the innocent Kashmiris for decades.

The chairman emphasised that such cowardly actions of the occupying forces only serve to fortify the resolve of the Kashmiri people.

Sajrani expressed complete solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and urged the international community to take cognisance of the gross and systematic violations of fundamental human rights taking place in IoK.

He also called upon the upon the international community to play its rightful role in promoting the just and lasting solution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan pained over Kashmir carnage