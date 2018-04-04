Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police is being issued health cards and pension cards for providing them free medical facilities in the government hospitals, Inspector General Police Dr Sultan Azam Temuri said on Monday.

Addressing General Parade of officers and jawans of various divisions at Police Headquarters here, he said initially the health cards would be entertained by government hospitals only.

Efforts are underway to provide health facilities to police force in private hospitals as well, he said. The IG told the gathering that special attention is being paid to welfare of the police force which would be transformed into an exemplary police force.

The IG said the standard of parade has improved which is a part of our discipline.

Parade is essential part of any uniformed force, he added. He said an agreement has been inked with Superior Group of Colleges for providing better education to the children of policemen.

Furthermore, he said, a welfare shop has also been established to provide items of daily use on affordable rates.

A special eyesight checking camp is also being established in collaboration with Brian Holden Institute. All policemen could get both their eye sight checked and provided spectacles free of charge, he said. Likewise, a laboratory was also being established in the Police Lines in collaboration with International Organisation.

All minor tests would be conducted in the laboratory free of cost. He said efforts were underway to reduce duty hours of the police force to eight hours.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested six persons allegedly involved in dacoity and recovered weapons, valuables and liquor from their possession. A police spokesman said on Monday that following directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi, a special team of CIA officials nabbed the gang of five members involved in dacoities. The CIA team arrested these criminals when they were preparing for the robbery.

The nabbed persons have been identified as Syed Liaqat, Iftikhar Shah, Fayyaz Shah, Riasat Shah and Amjad Shah.

The police team recovered two pistols and ammunition from possession of the gang. Further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, Tarnol police arrested Zia Ullah and recovered one 30-bore illicit pistol from him. Lohi Bher police arrested 4 accused Rashid Hussain, Ali Haider, Raja Adeel and Hassan Shahzad and recovered 260 gram hashish, one 9mm pistol, and 10 litres of wine from their possession.