Islamabad - President Mamnoon Hussain Monday conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) on Vice Admiral Adnan Ozbal, Commander of Turkish Naval Forces.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said that it was difficult to express the depth of the relations between Pakistan and Turkey in words. He underlined that Pakistan respects the role of Turkey in resolving the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah.

The president said that Pakistan and Turkey will continue to support each other at the international forums. He underscored that there was a strong cooperation between the democratic institutions of both countries.

He emphasised that Turkey was playing a remarkable role in resolving the issues of the Muslim world. The president said that Pak-Turkish defence relations will further develop in the future.

He said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has played a commendable role in the resolution of the Afghanistan issue.

He said: “We are proud of the friendship with the Turkish government, the people and President Erdogan.”

Earlier, an investiture ceremony was held at the President’s House to confer the medal on the Turkish naval chief. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul and senior officials were also present.

The Turkish naval chief thanked the president and said that he will continue to play his role in promoting Pak-Turkish defence ties.

Earlier, Commander Turkish Navy Admiral Adnan Özbal held a meeting with Naval Chief Admiral Abbasi at Naval Headquarters. According to a spokesperson for the Pakistan Navy, professional matters including the holding of bilateral naval exercises and training were discussed.

Our Staff Reporter