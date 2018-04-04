Share:

KAMALIA-A protest demonstration was held against the local police as a youth was shot in Mauza 56 Tukda over a minor dispute.

Usman, a 25-years old resident of Mauza 56 Tukda, was shot by one Sohail over some dispute. He was taken to the DHQ Hospital Toba Tek Singh for medical aid but he died at the hospital due to excessive bleeding.

After the poor performance of Kamalia police, the local social circles have demanded prompt action against the criminal activities in the region.

A case was filed at the Saddr Police Station but allegedly the suspects were not arrested. The family of the deceased protested in large number by putting the body at Sarfraz Mod, Kamalia-Rajana Road. Traffic was completely blocked on miles at the both sides of the road. On the occasion, the victim heirs stated that the police were hesitant to arrest the suspects as they are very influential. They vowed to continue the protest till the suspects were arrested. DSP Investigation Khurram Saeed reached the spot and talked to the victim's family and promised to arrest the suspects on which they ended the protest.

ASJ remanded on murder charge

OKARA-The Ilaqa Magistrate Renala Khurd has remanded an additional and sessions judge (ASJ) in police custody for five days on the charge of murder.

ASJ Abdul Jabbar was booked in two cases. In the first case Under Section 302 and 34 PPC, it was alleged that the ASJ shot at complainant Jalal Waheeduddin's father Waheeduddin who later expired as the victim had old litigation with Pir Minhajul Islam, the son-in-law of the ASJ. Due to the litigation, the ASJ shot dead the complainant father.

The ASJ had also been nominated in the FIR No 121/18 U/U 324 and 429 PPC on the allegation of injuring two buffalos of the complainant Mukhtar Ahmad of Basti Hazoor Sahib Renala Khurd. It is said in the FIR that the ASJ arrived in the car bearing official numberplate and blue light and shouted that he not wanted the buffalos pen along the passage side and removed from the way and started shooting. Last Sunday night, the police nabbed the ASJ and presented in the court of the Ilaqa magistrate remanded him in police custody and directed to appear in the court on April 7.