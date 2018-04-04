Share:

Karachi - Former Pakistan captain Aamir Sohail has said that Pakistan Super League (PSL) should not be used as a platform for selecting players, as it poses huge risks to the nation’s cricket.

He said that it looks to him that the performances in the PSL are being used for judging the performance of players and based on these judgements the players are then selected for the Pakistan national team. He added that even just a single good performance in any of the PSL matches is being taken as a reason to select a player for representing Pakistan internationally which makes no sense.

The former skipper had this opinion that PSL is indeed a “good addition” to the country’s local structure, but it should not be encouraged and considered as the only platform to get one into Pakistan cricket.

Amir Sohail added that this kind of attitude posses a huge risk. By adopting and promoting this attitude an impression is being portrayed to the young and upcoming cricketers that as long as one could hit a few fours and sixes and be a slogger the person could play for Pakistan. He mentioned that we are suffering from a lack of quality batsmen and this attitude would for sure be not helping in improving the cause.

He further mentioned that the representatives of the domestic cricket associations who provide the new players for the Pakistan Super League are not even invited to PSL which is strange and in no way good if we seriously wish to bring improvement and quality to our cricket. Aamer Sohail also asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to learn from Australia’s handling of the ball-tampering scandal and change its lenient attitude towards controversies surrounding the game. “We have a very lenient attitude to such problems and have shown no resolve in handling these problems head-on. If we had put our foot down on numerous occasions in the past, then the embarrassing and damaging scandals that hurt us so much would not have re-occurred and I suppose this is a big lesson for us to learn from the current ball-tampering issue,” Pak Passion quoted Sohail as saying.

The massive ball-tampering issue that rocked Australia saw skipper Steven Smithbeing banned for 12 months from international cricket by Cricket Australia along with David Warner. Sohail believed that CA’s decision of handing a year ban to the erring cricketers was a reflection of the embarrassment felt by the Australian nation.

The former PCB chief selector said: “The punishments are given, and the public humiliation suffered by Steven Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft in my view is more a reflection of the disgust and disappointment that the Australian nation felt rather than how Cricket Australia handled the situation.”

“The Australians felt embarrassed about the fact that the actions of a few had brought shame to the nation and they acted to put that right by imposing such sanctions. Contrast that attitude with what has happened when such issues have been uncovered in Pakistan. It’s sad to note but the fact is that we are used to such issues and our reactions are proof of that,” he added.

The 51-year-old further stressed that current ball-tampering scandal should be a lesson that how the game should be improved. “There is no doubt that the current ball-tampering scandal has lead to some concerns about the future of the game, but the real question is whether the emphasis on this matter is overblown as I feel that we should be concentrating on improvements to the game, and not on the negative aspects of the game.”