Share:

ISLAMABAD - An important meeting of the parliamentary board of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Monday decided to seek online applications from aspirants of contesting next general elections on the party’s ticket.

A crucial meeting of parliamentary board was held in the chair of party chairman Imran Khan at the chairman’s secretariat in Bani Gala. The party leadership throughout the country attended the meeting.

PTI Spokesperson and Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry said after the meeting that the application form for aspirants of PTI tickets would be available on the party’s official website from 5pm, Monday evening.

The spokesperson said the board meeting decided to start process of finalisation of party candidates for the 2018 general elections. He claimed that PTI was the first party in the country that has decided to introduce online system to award party tickets and make online documentation about the particulars of applicants.

According to details issued by the PTI’s Central Media Department, the aspirants of party tickets for the National Assembly seats would have to submit mandatory fee of Rs100,000 each while the provincial assembly candidates would have to submit mandatory fee of Rs50,000 along with the application form.

The meeting discussed in detail the procedure regarding final selection of candidates for the National Assembly and provincial assemblies. The Election Management Cell of PTI gave a detailed briefing to the board on the procedure and different phases of selection of candidates.

According to the schedule issued by PTI, the parliamentary board will meet on April 14 and 15 consecutively to review the applications of candidates belonging to Punjab and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) respectively. Similarly, the board will meet on April 17 and 18 consecutively to review the applications of candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federally Administered Tribal Areas respectively. Furthermore, the board will review the applications of candidates from Sindh and Balochistan on April 20 and April 25 respectively.

The PTI spokesperson said that all applications would be reviewed on merit and on the parameters set by the parliamentary board. He further said that parliamentary board would shortlist the candidates and Imran would give a final approval of the shortlisted candidates. He said that party chief himself would chair all board meetings.

Explaining the selection criteria, the PTI spokesperson said that parliamentary board will keep four major parameters while selecting the candidates to award party tickets. These include the truthfulness of the applicants, their loyalty with the party, their ability to contest the elections as well as capability to win the elections.

The parliamentary board that was participated by Vice-Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former secretary general Jehangir Khan Tareen, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and others also strongly condemned the brutalities of Indian forces being committed in Indian Occupied Kashmir. The meeting strongly reiterated full support to the people of Kashmir for their struggle of right to self-determination. The meeting also demanded from the United Nations Security Council to intervene immediately and take practical steps against India.