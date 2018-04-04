Share:

MIRPURKHAS - District Council Chairman Mir Anwer Ali Khan Talpur claimed that quality development work continued in the district at union council level.

He was speaking at the meeting of District Council Mirpurkhas held here on Monday at Ghulam Nabi Shah Hall that was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon.

He said: “We have not yet received any complaint while we are supervising the ongoing development work and would not allow anyone to make corruption in the uplift work.”

Talpur further said that the council gave priority to resolve the problems of education, health and shortage of water.

Members added that required medicines should be available in the civil hospital and all the tests should be in hospital laboratory.

Javed Ahmed Junejo has presented resolution regarding inquiry into the ongoing lining work of distributaries and minors in Nara Canal command area and alleged that corruption was being made by XENs Mithrao and Thar division as government had allocated Rs30 billion for this project but bureaucracy was involved in corruption.

Senior Dr Akram Sultan of civil hospital said that there was short budget of the hospital but administration making efforts to fulfill the requirements of patients.

The deputy commissioner briefed about the pathetic condition of education department, school buildings and government efforts to improve the education system.