Share:

Islamabad - The sub-committee of PAC on Monday has decided to hand over the matter regarding not granting lease extension to a local restaurant by CDA to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The sub-committee, chaired by Abdul Manan, directed civic body (CDA) to hold a Departmental Accounts committee (DAC) meeting within two weeks and report to the committee. The committee chairman also directed the concerned authority for holding a next agreement through open bidding in 2021.

The audit official informed the committee that the CDA had entered an agreement with the local restaurant in a clear violation of rules and regulation causing loss to the national exchequer.

The PPRA rules, they said, were violated in the agreement. The Chairman CDA defending the authority remarked that the laws allow construction of restaurants in park land for the facility of visitors.

The chair commented that it will not be allowed to violate the rules on the pretext of giving facility to the visitors.

Abdul Manan also handed over the matter to FIA for further investigation.