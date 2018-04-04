Share:

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabian Ambassador Nawaf Syed Al-Maliki called on Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi at their residence in Islamabad on Monday and participated in the luncheon reception hosted in his honour.

Ch Shujaat Hussain said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are tied together in strong relations of religion and culture as both countries have always adopted a joint stance for unity of Muslim Ummah and stability of Islamic world at different forums of the world, whether it is earthquake, floods or any other calamity Saudi Arabia has always helped Pakistani brethren in difficult time for which we are grateful to Saudi Arabia.

Expressing his views on the occasion Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Syed Al-Maliki said that relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are in the interest of Muslim Ummah. Pakistan is an important country of world of Islam and welfare and development of Pakistani people has always remained preference of Saudi Arabia, he added.

The Saudi Arabian Ambassador further said that promotion of education, science and technology and modern studies in Islamic society will open new avenues of progress. He said that Ch Shujat Hussain has played important role in promotion of Saudi Arabia’s relations with Pakistan.

PML Central Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema, Kamil Ali Agha, Muhammad Basharat Raja, Waseem Sajjad, Dr Khalid Ranjha, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Mehboobullah Jan, Wajeehuzzaman, Zafar Bakhtawri and other Muslim League leaders and senior anchors also attended the luncheon reception.