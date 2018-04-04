Share:

OKARA-Police nabbed a drug-peddler and five moonshiners during raids in different areas of Okara district here the other day.

Police said that they launched a vigorous crackdown on narcotics dealers and arrested Mushtaq, resident of 47/3R village with 525g of hashish. The police also arrested moonshiner Nadeem Akhtar, resident of 12/1AL with 20 litres of liquor, Sharif of Alvi Town with 30 litres, Yousuf Masih of Madina Town with 30 litres, Rustam Ali of Phularwan Wazirkay with 50 litres and Rashid Ahmad of Jagga Singh with 50 litres of liquor. Police registered cases against them and put them behind bars.