Stephens breaks into WTA top 10

PARIS - American Sloane Stephens’ victory in Miami saw the 25-year-old break into the top 10 of the WTA rankings, to ninth, for the first time in her career on Monday. Romania’s Simona Halep (8,140 points) remains top of the pile with Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki trailing far behind in second (6,790). Stephens’ move up three places to ninth pushed Petra Kvitova (10th), Angelique Kerber (11th) and Daria Kasatkina (12th) down one place respectively. Jelena Ostapenko, the beaten finalist in Miami, retained her top five spot. WTA rankings: 1. Simona Halep (ROU), 2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN), 3. Garbine Muguruza (ESP), 4. Elina Svitolina (UKR), 5. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT), 6. Karolina Pliskova (CZE), 7. Caroline Garcia (FRA), 8. Venus Williams (USA), 9. Sloane Stephens (USA), 10. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 3,271.–AFP

Nadal reclaims ATP top spot as Federer slips

PARIS - Rafael Nadal reclaimed top spot in the men’s ATP rankings Monday a day after Roger Federer crashed out in Miami to American John Isner. Nadal saw Federer take over top spot on February 18. The Swiss, however, slipped 10 points behind his Spanish rival and into second place after a second round defeat to Isner that saw the towering American leap eight places to ninth thanks to his eventual win Sunday in the Masters 1000 event. Isner thus equals his previous best ranking of ninth, reached in April 2012, while beaten finalist Alexander Zverev of Germany moved up one place to fourth. South Korea’s Hyeon Chung meanwhile continued to chip away at the rankings, the 21-year-old breaking into the top 20, to 19th, for the first time in his fledgling career thanks to his quarter-final appearance in Miami.–AFP

Inter-School/College tennis starts today

LAHORE - SICAS Inter-School and Inter-College tennis event will commence today (Tuesday) here at the PLTA tennis courts. According to tournament director and PLTA secretary Rashid Malik, Salamat School System-sponsored four-day tennis event will help in unearthing fresh tennis talent. In this event, boys U-10, U-12, U-14, U-16 and U-18 events will be played while the finals will be played on April 6. Rashid thanked the sponsors for sponsoring a tennis event for junior players. “It is a very good opportunity for the upcoming players to showcase their talent,” he said and added more than 100 players of 16 schools and 8 colleges will take part in the event. “A good number of participation of school and colleges shows that young generation is fast taking up tennis as a sport, said the former Davis cupped.”–Staff Reporter

Farhan bats Eagles Club to win

LAHORE - Eagles Cricket Club beat Tauseef Club by 64 runs and moved into the second round of 1st Cannon Foam Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament being organised by Golden Star Cricket Club. At Wahdat Eaglets ground, Eagles CC, batting first, scored 217 runs. Farhan Khan was top scorer with swashbuckling 92 runs while Tanveer contributed 33, Mujahid 23 and Waseem Abbass 20. Faqeer Hussain grabbed 4 for 52, Fezan Afzal 2 for 27, Jawad Zameer 2 for 32 while Zafar Iqabl got one wicket. In reply, Tauseef Club could score only 152-9 in 30 overs. M Usman hit 28, Zafar Iqbal 23 and M Ahmad 21. Tanveer bagged 2-21, Mujahid 2-26 while Sageer, Mohsin Khan, Shahbaz and Salik got one wicket each. Farhan Khan of Eagles Club was named man of the match for his brilliant knock of 92 runs.–Staff Reporter

LAHORE: PFA congress members Chaudhry Rasheed (Pakpattan) and Chaudhry Safdar (Bahawalnagar) in a photo with PFF president Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat, PFA president Sardar Naveed Haider, secretary Col (R) Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi. They along with Chaudhry Faqir Muhammad (Toba Tek Singh), Chaudry Naeem (Vehari) and Khalid (Lodhran) have reposed full confidence in the leaderships of Faisal and Sardar.