PR KARACHI - Trade Development Authority of Pakistan’s sub-regional office Hyderabad organised a seminar on WeBOC (Web Based One Customs developed by Pakistan Revenue Automation in 2011) the other day.

Regional exporters and the representatives of trade bodies participated in the event. The seminar aimed at enlightening the exporters about WeBOC system that is for filing goods declaration (GD) for import and export cargo. Fazl e Rabi, User Support Officer, PRAL gave an elaborate presentation covering WeBOC system, its salient features and future roadmap. Presentation was followed by question and answer session. The exporters, JaffarAbbassi, M/s Haji Ayoub Abbassi & Sons and Ahmed Hussain, M/s Saba Traders shared that the WeBOC registration is very simple, provided the required documents are complete. Khalid Malik, M/s Al-Hamd Apparel appreciated the automated system. Ziauddin, VP, Chamber of Commerce, Hyderabad briefed that Dry Port Hyderabad is currently dormant. Goods declaration is filed in Karachi; whereas, exporters of this region should have this facility here.

Kareem Adil, Deputy Collector Customs, asked the exporters and traders to visit Customs office so as to discuss and resolve such issues. Imtiaz Qureshi, President Dadu Chamber of Commerce, showed concern over having no banking channel with some countries, which hampers the trade.