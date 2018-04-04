Share:



Thousands of public school teachers and their supporters protest against a pension reform bill at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.



Public school teachers and their supporters protest against a pension reform bill outside the senate chambers at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.



Teachers rally at the state capitol in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Thousands of teachers and supporters are scheduled to rally at the state Capitol calling for higher wages and better school funding.