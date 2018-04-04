Share:

CHITRAL-Following an international conference on botany, an award distribution ceremony was held at the University of Chitral.

Special guests gave away awards to those presented their paper on digitisation and documentation of plants and natural resources of Chiral. It was part of three-day international conference of Botany 2018 titled 'digitization and documentation of plant natural resources in Chitral'. It was successfully concluded in Chitral University, ensuring botanists' access to the plant biodiversity of the area which formerly remained obscure from the world.

The conference was attended by botanists of national and international level who read their research papers on the subject and imparted training to the teachers of Botany Department.

Talking on the last day of the concluding ceremony, well known botanist Dr Mary Elizabeth Barkworth of Utah University of USA said it was a landmark day in the history as the work on digitisation of the plant species was being started in an obscure and remote area known by a few people about its geography.

She said the assembly of the plant documentation specialists in the conference would have far-reaching results on the future of research on the plant species in the area making Chitral 'the paradise of botanists' on the basis of its rich variety.

Dr Marry highly hailed the efforts and research work of all the experts about 50 who presented their papers in the conference. Addressing on the concluding ceremony of the conference, the project director of the university, Dr Badshah Munir Bukhari, said the conference was unique in many respects as it had been opened to botanists throughout the world online making possible their active interaction.

Prof Shuaib Amjad of Azad Kashmir appreciated hospitality and peace loving of Chitral people. He termed this international conference very successful and termed it mailing stone and open door for the researchers, students and teachers of Botany to explore plants and natural resources of Chiral.

At the end, certificates were given to the participants of the conference who delivered their papers.