LAHORE - Renowned doctors from Turkey's Acibadem Hospitals provided free consultation to patients suffering from cardiovascular and liver diseases.

Cardiovascular surgeon Prof Ersin Erek and specialized liver transplant surgeon Prof Remzi Emiroglu provided consultation at OPD session at a local hotel. Both the doctors provided consultation on how patients can avail better treatment options available in Turkey.

Success rate of organ transplant in Turkey is above 90% more than Pakistan, China and India. Turkish experts told that mostly the organ transplantation being done through living donors.

Prof Ersin said that patients sometimes have limited knowledge and sources of treatment in Pakistan and then they can utilize the treatment facilities available in Turkey and other countries. He explained that treatment for heart related diseases are much more expensive in other countries as compared to Turkey where all the top of the line medical facilities are equally available for every class of society.

Prof Remzi said Pakistan lack facilities required to treat liver cancer and patients look for the option of liver transplant available in other countries including Turkey. He said that Acibadem hosiptals are well equipped with all state of the art facilities and Pakistani patients can get treatment with great satisfaction. He said that patients with liver disease need to maintain a healthy life style along with timely treatment.

Acibadem Hospitals Group is one of the leading institutions in Turkey with its 22 hospitals and 17 medical centers and is the world’s second largest healthcare chain.

Meeting

Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) Najam Ahmad Shah on Monday chaired a meeting to assess gaps identified in the healthcare system in a recent survey.

Vice Chancellor UHS Prof Faisal Masood, Executive Director Strategic Management & Internal Policy Unit Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathor, VC FJMU Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Chief Consultant Dr Zahid Pervez, CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Asad Aslam Khan, MS Dr Tahir Khalil, Dean IPH Prof Tajamul Mustafa, Chief Operating Officer PMO Peter Socher, Prof Said Nisar, Prof Javed Gardezi, Dr Shabnam Sarfraz, Dr Sohail Saqlain, Prof Rashid Zia and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Dr Zahid Pervez briefed the meeting regarding the healthcare delivery system of the teaching hospitals. Various proposals/suggestions were given for the improvement/enhancement in the facilities for the patients at OPD and Emergency Departments.