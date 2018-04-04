Share:

KARACHI - Innocent Kashmiris and Palestinians are being killed and maimed with impunity due to rifts in the Ummah.

Muslims populations should force their rulers to go for the unity of Ummah to get stopped this bloodshed of our brethren in the occupied territories, said Pasban-e-Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor, here on Monday.

In a statement, he said killings of dozens of the Palestinians by Israeli occupation forces recently and now the killings of scores of Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces are not separate incidents but they are closely related.

He said the anti-Muslim elements in whole world are united despite their religious and communal differences, but sadly the Ummah is still divided due to the slavish mentality of its rulers. He said the unity of Ummah is the need of the hour.

He said that Muslim populations have to play their role in this regard as their rulers are interested only to safeguard their vested interests.

He said Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and the Palestine is the jugular vein of the whole Ummah. He said the killings of Kashmiris and Palestinians could not be ignored.

He asked the government and civil society to show complete solidarity with the suppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine. He said: “We strongly condemn the Israeli and Indian occupation forces for their war crimes in Kashmir and Palestine. He said we also condemn the silence of the United Nations on this mayhem.”

He asked where the so-called champions of the human rights are and why they go blind when the blood of Muslims is shed in different parts of the world. He said these double standards on human rights are not acceptable.

Shakoor demanded the government to raise the issues of mayhem in occupied Kashmir and Palestine at international level so that justice could be doled out to these oppressed and enslaved people.

He appealed to the civil society, political parties, columnists and writers to play their due role in highlighting the atrocities of India and Israel with a strong and brave voice.

Protest against Indian

brutalities in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Movement held a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Monday against the violence of Indian occupation forces and killing innocent Kashmiris.

The protesters, carrying placards and banners, were also holding the photographs of those who were martyred by the Indian occupation forces. The protest was led by Hafiz Amjad, President JKM Karachi and Vice President Imran Bhatti. The participants were chanting slogans against the India for her brutalities in the held Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, JKM leaders said that Indian troops were carrying out gross violation of human rights in Indian-held Kashmir. In the recent aggression the brutality of Indian army resulted in the martyrdom of seventeen Kashmiris while forces were continuing crackdown against unarmed protestors in the valley.

They said that India claim to be a democratic country but worst human right violation in Kashmir valley has exposed the real face of India. People of Kashmir were counting bodies and it is unfortunate that the international community has kept silence over the gross human rights violation in held valley of Kashmir.

The leaders condemned the killing of innocent Kashmiris and demanded that the government of Pakistan should play its due role to get stopped the massacre of Kashmiris.