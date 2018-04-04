Share:

LAHORE - The eleventh World Autism Awareness Day was observed on Monday in the country by the civil society, non-government organizations and affected parents without any major support from the government. There was hardly any historical building in the city that was lit up in blue to foster understanding and acceptance for those with autism. “This is the eleventh World Autism Day focusing for the first time on women and girls with autism, but unfortunately awareness about this one of the fastest growing mental disorder is still very low in Pakistan, as is the availability of treatment facilities,” said Rukhsana Shah, chairperson of Autism Spectrum Disorders Welfare Trust at a SAFMA seminar.