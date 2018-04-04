Share:



Competitors take part in the Women's Race at the annual World Coal Carrying Championships in the village of Gawthorpe, near Wakefield, northern England



Competitors take part in a race at the annual World Coal Carrying Championships in the village of Gawthorpe, near Wakefield, northern England



Competitors take part in the Women's Race at the annual World Coal Carrying Championships in the village of Gawthorpe, near Wakefield, northern England



Competitors take part in the Women's Race at the annual World Coal Carrying Championships in the village of Gawthorpe, near Wakefield, northern England