Share:

ISLAMABAD - A two-day festival titled ‘Rang-e-Baharan’ will be held here at Arts and Crafts Village from April 13. The event will be organised by a local event management company.

Different cultural activities will be arranged during two-day colourful event including fairy, puppet show, painting, kids arena, photography, stall exhibition, women expo and comedy person. A musical night would also be arranged to entertain the visitors.

A food court of traditional food cuisine would also be set up at the premises of the two-day festival.