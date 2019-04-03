Share:

KARACHI - Advisor to Sindh chief minister on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that ‘selected’ leaders have no vision for the country.

He said that there is no comparison of Sheikh Rasheed in using abusive language. “He should first learn the ethics and norms of politics.”

The advisor said that the ruling party is daydreaming about governor rule in Sindh, adding that Federal Finance Minister Asad Umer is making people fool by talking about reforms. He further said that the leftover of dictatorship are causing damage to the country, adding that the government should stop showing green gardens to the people of country in the name of betterment.

The CM advisor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar had claimed about reduction in inflation. He further said that people are facing hardships because the prices of essential commodities are increasing day by day and the masses of Pakistan are facing difficulties.

The CM advisor also took notice of threats to a journalist at Mirpurkhas, and he said that security will be provided to the journalist. He also made a call to DIG Mirpurkhas to complete the enquiry/investigation into the matter. He also ordered stern action against the anti-social elements who are giving threats to the journalist. He said that Pakistan Peoples Party has always believed in the freedom of expression and safety to the journalist community.

COP SUSPENDED

SSP Mirpurkhas Abid Ali Baloch has suspended police constable Jumman Marri on charges of issuing threats to a local TV channel reporter and his cameraman. A show cause notice was issued to him. Police sources said that SSP Mirpurkhas has also assured justice and protection to the journalist and his cameraman.

SUICIDE

A farmer committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree at the farmland of Ch Saleem village in the limits of Taluka Digri on Tuesday. The report said that farmer Lakho, son of Mansingh Kolhi, hanged himself from a tree with a rope. Some passersby spotted him hanging from the tree and informed the Digri police. They shifted the body to Taluka Digri Hospital for post-mortem. The cause of his suicide could not be ascertained till the filing of report.

STUDENTS BOOKED FOR CHEATING IN EXAMS

The raiding teams of Mirpurkhas Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education registered cases against many students of matriculation for cheating in examination halls. The BISE teams conducted raids at different examination centres in districts including Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar and Tharparkar. Official sources said that BISE Chairman Barkat Ali A. Haidery, Controller Examination Anwer Aleem Khanzada, Secretary Aneesudding Siddique and commissioner Mirpurkhas division Abdul Waheed Sheikh carried out surprise visits to various examination centres. They seized cheating material and a large number of cell phones. Students at examination centres complained of lack of basic facilities. Strict security arrangements were made in and outside the examination centres.

MEETING POSTPONED

A special meeting of Mirpurkhas Municipal Council (MC), scheduled to launch a motion of no confidence against MC Chairman Farooq Jameel Durrani, was postponed on Tuesday. The MC chief municipal officer, in his orders, mentioned that Assistant Presiding Officer and Assistant Director Local Government Mirpurkhas were on leave for Umrah and therefore the meeting was postponed. Haq Parast councillors, led by Vice Chairman Fareed Ahmed, had arrived for the meeting. The PPP councillors had also reached for the meeting. On the occasion, MQM-P Mirpurkhas district incharge and other members had also arrived to attend the meeting.