LAHORE - The 72nd Punjab Games will roll into action today (Wednesday) here at various venues in the city with a great number of players exhibiting their prowess in the mega event.

This was stated by Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti while addressing a press conference here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. He Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar will grace the colourful grand opening ceremony of Punjab Games being organized by Sports Board Punjab (SBP) in collaboration with Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) while the Games will end on April 6.

The minister said around 3000 male and female players and technical officials will take part in 30 games. “Male players will exhibit their skills in 21 games, female athletes in seven disciplines while special children will also be given chance to feature in two games. As many as 158 sports competitions will be held at around 20 venues during the 4-day Games in which 1030 medals will be distributed among prominent performers,” he added.

Secretary Sports Nadeem Mehboob said that Sports Board Punjab has chalked out sports activities till December. “Sports Competitions are being organized regularly at divisional level which is a major development in the province.”

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said all the arrangements have been completed for the mega Punjab Games. “We will provide best sports facilities to participating athletes during the Games.”

The Minister said that United Nations’ International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) will be celebrated during the closing ceremony of 72nd edition of Punjab Games on April 6, 2019. “Our athletes will hold White Cards during Peace March at the closing ceremony of Punjab Games to show solidarity with peace,” he added.