Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has directed the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) to sensitise the golden era of Islam. In a message to the Council, the President said that CII being a constitutional organ, has the unique role to play towards the propagation of important social issues like cleanliness, inheritance, malnutrition, stunting, spacing of childbirth, environment, water conservation, and clean and green Pakistan. He directed CII to realize the true potential of the pulpit to sensitize the public, as was done in the golden era of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). He underscored that Islam is a complete code of life. Dr Arif Alvi said the Imam, who speaks to his community from the stage every Friday, needs to be guided that along with advice on rituals and practice of Ibadah, his exhortations should also be for important social issues.

He emphasized that Taharat is Sunnah and acting upon this Sunnah, we can prevent communicable diseases, which currently make up 41 per cent of the total diseases in Pakistan.

The President pointed out that Islam has laid down clear laws of inheritance, so much so that Islam declares those who violate these laws as the perpetual residents of hell. However, women are still deprived of inheritance on various pretences.

He underlined that pulpit must be used to motivate people to abide by those laws.

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Council of Islamic Ideology, being a constitutional organ, has the unique role to play towards the propagation of important social issues like cleanliness, inheritance, malnutrition, stunting, spacing of childbirth, environment, water conservation, and clean and green Pakistan.

The President in a message to Council of Islamic Ideology directed it to realize the true potential of the pulpit to sensitize the public, as was done in the golden era of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). He underscored that Islam is a complete code of life.

Dr Arif Alvi said the Imam, who speaks to his community from the stage every Friday, needs to be guided that along with advice on rituals and practice of Ibadah, his exhortations should also be for important social issues.

He emphasized that Taharat is Sunnah and acting upon this Sunnah, we can prevent communicable diseases, which currently make up 41 per cent of the total diseases in Pakistan.

The President pointed out that Islam has laid down clear laws of inheritance, so much so that Islam declares those who violate these laws as the perpetual residents of hell. However, women are still deprived of inheritance on various pretences. He underlined that pulpit must be used to motivate people to abide by those laws.