ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday said that government is considering announcing a tax amnesty scheme before June this year in a bid to give an opportunity to the people to disclose their local and foreign hidden assets by paying tax.

He informed the media that many businessmen and industrialists had recommended the government to give a tax amnesty scheme before the annual budget for next fiscal year. The government, he said, has started considering the tax amnesty scheme to give an amnesty scheme to disclose the local and foreign assets by paying tax. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s compliance would be kept in view before the tax amnesty scheme, Finance Minister said while talking to the media along with Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar.

He informed that government would take difficult decisions to improve the economic situation of the country. The National Electric Power Tariff Regulatory Authority (Nepra) would announce the tariff determination. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started issuing notices under Benami Act 2017. He disclosed that government would withdraw the withholding tax on banking transactions for the non-filers in the upcoming budget for next fiscal year 2019-2020. The government is also considering allowing non-filers to purchase the property but at the full value of transactions for dealing with black money, he added.

Finance Minister rejected the impression that dollar value is currently increasing due to the deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF). There are two reasons behind current increase in dollar value including quarterly payment to meet international obligations by end March and speculation and fake news. Talking about the foreign loans, Asar Umar informed that net external debt had reduced by around 35 percent in last one year. Giving statistics, he said that net external borrowing stood at $4.2 billion during July 2018 to March 2019 as against $6.7 billion in the same period of previous year. He said that government is collecting Rs23.3 as General Sales Tax and petroleum levy on per litre price of the petrol. The government would have to face revenue shortfall of Rs10 billion by not increasing the oil prices as recommended by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

He said that he would propose the cabinet to change the mechanism of determining oil prices every month. The parliament at the time of budget should set General Sales Tax (GST) rate and petroleum levy for oil prices for the complete fiscal year. Later, the OGRA should determine the prices by eliminating the role of government’s ministries. He also informed that the interest payment would increase to Rs2 trillion during ongoing fiscal year as against Rs1.6 trillion allocated in the budget due to the depreciation in currency; he said and added that defence budget would also increase during the current financial year.

He informed that Jehangir Tareen had attended the Cabinet meeting on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan to brief regarding agriculture package. Prime Minister can invite anyone in Cabinet meeting for getting input. The Supreme Court of Pakistan had barred him from holding public office. “I am taking all the economic decisions in ECC (Economic Coordination Committee), ECNEC (Executive Committee of National Economic Council), CCOE (Cabinet Committee on Energy) and CCOP (Cabinet Committee on Privatization) meetings,” he explained. On a question, he informed that Pakistan wants to enhance its trade with neighbouring countries including India, Afghanistan, and Iran. India should initiate comprehensive dialogue with Pakistan, which should also focus on Kashmir issue. Umar said that government would share a draft of Medium Economic Framework in next few days with the National Assembly standing committee on finance for formulating charter of economy with the political parties.

Finance minister said that government is approaching IMF with aim to take last programme for the country. He said that government would have to enhance the exports and remittances and to control the imports in order to restrict the current account deficit.

Asad Umar said that headline inflation is increasing, which is a bad sign. However, the positive thing is decline in core inflation, for the first time in last two years. He said that Supreme Court and High Court had setup special benches for dealing with tax related cases.