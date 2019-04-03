Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Corps Commanders on Tuesday reiterated to continue their efforts for bringing enduring peace in the country while supporting all initiatives towards regional peace.

The forum also expressed its resolve to support government and all stakeholders in implementation of the National Action Plan.

The resolve came during the 220th Corps Commanders Conference held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), presided over the Conference, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

The meeting reviewed geo-strategic environment and the ongoing situation along eastern border. The participants of the meeting expressed strong will, resolve and determination to defend the motherland against any misadventure or aggression.

The participants of the meeting reiterated to continue their efforts for bringing peace in the country and also expressed resolve to support government and all stakeholders in implementation of National Action Plan, an initiative conceived in January 2015 to fight extremism and terrorism in the country.

The participants of the Corps Commanders Conference were of the view that the dividends of peace achieved through successive military operations must be extended to the people.

According to the officials, the meeting agreed that while operations as Radd-ul-Fasaad continue, focus shall be on a national response against hostile forces.

Addressing the conference, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that having achieved stability against terrorism, Pakistan is on positive trajectory of becoming a state where prerogative of use of weapons rests with the state alone and socio-economic development is taking preeminence, said the ISPR statement.

The resolve and determination to defend the motherland comes in the backdrop of increasing tension with arch-rival India as well as rising international pressure to take steps against banned outfits allegedly operating in the country. The forum believes that the subversive phase of the unannounced war against Pakistan has been initiated by the country’s enemies.

The high-level huddle, according to sources, also discussed the situation along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in the wake of continued ceasefire violations by India and the military’s preparedness to thwart any aggression along the country’s eastern border. The meeting expressed satisfaction over the preparedness of the Armed Forces, according to the sources.