ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army won both men and women titles of the 18th National Netball Championship 2019, which concluded here at Hameedi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday.

In the men’s final, Army defeated Wapda by 32-28 while in women’s category, Army once again prevailed over Sindh and won the final by 30-20. Similarly, in men’s third position match, Pakistan Navy beat Sindh by 35-22 while Wapda beat HEC by 29-18 in the women’s third position match. Wapda and Sindh could not defend the men and women titles respectively.

IPC Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani graced the finals as chief guest and distributed trophies, medals and certificates among the winners. Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) Chairman Capt (r) Zafar Iqbal Awan, President Mudassar Arian, Secretary Muhammad Riaz and others were also present there.