ISLAMABAD - The Federal Cabinet, which met under chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, decided not to change name of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Addressing a news conference, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the BISP issue was deliberated in the cabinet meeting and the government is not going to amend its name.

The information minister categorically announced that the government is not going to change the name of Benazir Bhutto Income Support Programme (BISP).

He said that financial aid is provided to poor people through the BISP, Zakat and Pakistan Baitul Maal, whereas under the new social welfare programme, new initiatives will be taken.

He clarified that the cabinet has formally approved creation of Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Division to be headed by Dr Sania Nishtar and it will coordinate functions of different organisations under the newly launched Ehsas Programme.

The proposal to amend the BISP name was floated last week at Ghotki at the meeting of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), a coalition partner of the ruling PTI which was also attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The move drew ire of the PPP which alleged the PTI-led ruling coalition was trying to change the 18th constitutional amendment that embodies the BISP as well.

The information minister said that the Cabinet also approved a budget of Rs57.3 billion for Khasadar and other forces working in erstwhile FATA.

He said that the Cabinet gave approval to the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Council (ECC).

Fawad said that the Prime Minister directed to prepare a complete roadmap on wheat, cotton and rice and prepare a procurement policy to benefit the agriculture sector. He said that Cabinet also decided export of one million tons of wheat.

The minister said that Prime Minister advised to evolve a comprehensive policy to set prices of vehicles. He said it is PTI government’s efforts due to which sugarcane growers got prices of their crop in time for the first time.

He said that Cabinet also decided

to ban the telecast of India Premier League (IPL) cricket matches in Pakistan following propaganda carried out by India against Pakistan in recent weeks.

He further said that the government believes that political conflicts should not be allowed to impact sports and culture. “However, we saw the attitude that (India) maintained against Pakistani citizens, actors, artists and cricketers,” the minister said, adding that wearing of military caps by Indian cricket players during a match against Australia was “the limit” for Pakistan.

He recalled that the official Indian broadcaster was made to pull out of the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super league (PSL) in the middle of the tournament following the Pulwama attack in order to harm the league.

He said the ministry of information had proposed the cabinet ban on IPL because after “India made an organized effort to harm cricket in Pakistan, it doesn’t make sense for us to allow an Indian domestic tournament to be promoted here”.

He said that after the cabinet’s endorsement of the ban, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) will ensure that IPL matches are not shown on any TV channels.

The minister said that the Cabinet also approved new boards constituted of the Pakistan Minerals Development Corporation to be chaired by Shmsuddin Ahmed Sheikh; Oil and Gas Development Company ltd, to be chaired by Qamar Javed Sharif; Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, to be chaired by Dr Shamshad Akhtar and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, to be chaired by Syed Dilawar Abbas.

He said the Cabinet also approved appointment of Arshad Malik as the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Fawad said the Cabinet approved extension in the licence of Vision Air International for one year.

Answering a question, Fawad said Finance Minsiter Asad Umar will announce a new Economic Roadmap for development of industries and other sectors.

Similarly, he said Energy Minister Umar Ayub Khan will present a new roadmap for energy. He said that efforts would be made to ensure that no loadshedding takes place in the next summer.

The information minister said directions have also been given to ensure availability of gas in the next winter season.

Responding to a question regarding PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s objection to stalwart Jahangir Khan Tareen’s presence at official meetings, Fawad said Prime Minister Khan had “expressed displeasure” over the spat between the two leaders.

The premier advised the leaders against taking party matters out into the public, the minister revealed, stressing that everyone in PTI had the right to voice their opinion.

To another question about the 18th Amendment, he said that some clauses of the Amendment regarding higher education and health can be amended, if there is a political consensus on it.

Answering a question about the military courts, he said establishment of military courts is need of the hour and these courts have performed well. He said if opposition agrees the tenure of military courts can be extended.

Answering yet another question about India’s belligerent posture, the information minister said Prime Minister Modi should better rethink his policy, because he has badly failed and even the Indian people do not believe in his rhetoric.