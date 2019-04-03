Share:

KARACHI - Around 10,000 kids develop cancer every year and amongst them as many as 4,000 reach cancer centre for appropriate care while the majority of patients come for treatment at the last stage of caner.

This was stated by the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) Chief Medical Officer Asim Belgaumi at their annual Oncology Haematology party for the year 2019. He said that the party got numerous on stage and off stage activities for the children which includes Zumba and Singing. “It was heart-warming to watch the participants tap their feet, sway their shoulders, bob their head, as they immersed themselves in collaborative drumming with the drum circle. The children had a good time playing games at the gaming zone, getting their faces painted, and participating in the Arts and Crafts booth,” he added.

Associate Professor and Section Head of the Paediatric Oncology Department, Dr Zehra Fadoo, said, “Leukaemia is most common form of cancer among children. AKUH is providing treatment for all type of cancer at all the stages. We have multidisciplinary team dedicated for children’s cancer, providing all kind of support. AKUH has the team having expertise including but not limited to, neurology, brain tumours, Bone and soft tissues, and transplantations”

The event was attended by faculty, staff, paediatric patients, their families, and caregivers. The AKUH representative said that they organize an event every year to celebrate the successful journey of young cancer survivors and also to encourage the parents and families of children going through cancer treatment and make them believe that cancer is curable.

This year’s theme for the event was ‘Happiness is Here’. In line with, the party arena was decorated with the bright balloons had the children dressed in vivid colours. “The multi-disciplinary team at the AKUH provides quality treatment and statistics show that if the treatment is given well in time, there is 80 per cent chance of the child being cured,” a representative said.

A poster competition was also organized and the theme of the competition was “Happiness is here”. Numerous kids participated in the competition and made amazing posters. Certificates were distributed to the survivors on fighting their disease bravely.