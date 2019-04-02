Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority is apparently uninterested to initiate the second phase of signal-free Islamabad Expressway extension project from Koral to GT Road as there was no mention about it in Monday’s briefing of Chairman CDA to the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

One of the major arteries of capital city, the said portion of Islamabad Expressway is in a quite dilapidated condition due to continuous negligence of the civic body and federal government. A series of potholes and craters has turned the road into a permanent nuisance for commuters while daily traffic congestion is a mental torture for routine travellers.

However, according to sources, there was no mention about this much-needed project in the briefing of the Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed to PM Imran Khan, which frustrates further the people moving on the road. Ahmed briefed the Prime Minister about shelter homes, high-rise buildings to relocate slums, operation against encroachments and improvement in service delivery but there was no word about the expressway project. Sources claim that the extension of Islamabad Expressway project was initially envisioned to be started from GT road as the said portion was in very pathetic condition even at that time but the bureaucracy played wisely and convinced former premier Nawaz Sharif to initiate it from the Zero Point Islamabad.

In the first phase, the expressway has been made signal free and widened from Zero Point to Koral Interchange with CDA’s own funding but when it came to execute the same project up to the GT Road, the civic body backtracked and excused to fund the project. The previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had decided to continue the project with the funding of federal government by including the project worth of Rs10.7 billion in the PSDP 2018-19.

An amount of Rs7bn had been allocated for the project in the PSDP 2018-19 and decided to provide Rs2.75bn PSDP 2019-20.

A senior officer on the condition of anonymity claimed that there was no issue of funds but it was a lack of will on part of incumbent government and a failure of CDA’s management because the project can be executed with the funding of private housing schemes using access from this road.

He said that if the federal government was not interested to fund this important project, then it should make it clear before the city managers and forced them to find a solution.

However, the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has excluded the project from PSDP in its revised budget and asked CDA to complete the project through BOT bases, which is not possible according to the prevailing legal framework.

While responding on the issue, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and CDA chairman Amir Ali Ahmed said: “Though the Islamabad Expressway was not on the agenda of yesterday’s briefing but the civic body is working to initiate the project with innovative financing.” “We have again requested the federal government to include the project in next PSDP but at the same time we are working on alternate options”, he said. According to approved plan, in next phase, the highway will be expanded from Koral Interchange to Naval Anchorage, a 5-kilometre stretch in first package, while the 7 kilometres distance from Naval Anchorage to GT Road in Rawat will be constructed in the second package. The CDA will expand the existing four lanes from Koral Interchange to GT Road to 8 by adding two rigid lanes and rehabilitating the flexible lanes. Three bridges – at Korang, Bhinder and the railway stop – will also be constructed besides service roads.