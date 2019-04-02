Share:

ISLAMABAD-Capital Development Authority imposed the major penalty, i.e. removal from service on six officials serving in different grades on account of possessing fake educational testimonials.

The Human Resource Development Directorate has issued a formal office order in this regard, a statement said.

Action against these officials has been taken in the light of Regulation 8.04 (1) (b) (iii) of CDA Employees Service Regulation 1992.

Process of degree verification of non-gazetted and gazetted officers/officials was pending since long. However, the incumbent management during end of the last month directed the concerned formations to expedite the progress and to resolve various pending issues particularly pending process of degree verification and reports in this context be submitted at the earliest.

In this regard, a committee comprising Director Human Resource and Director Coordination was also formed to expedite and conclude such degree verification cases.

Upon receipt of reports from concerned departments/institutions regarding fake degrees possessed by the mentioned six officials, action was taken under the rules. These officials were served show cause notices while opportunity of personal hearing was also granted which was availed by the officials but failed to prove authenticity of their documents.