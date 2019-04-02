Share:

Cervical Cancer is cancer arising from the cervix. Human papillomavirus infection (HPV) causes more than 90% of cases. The one with HPV infections does not develop cervical cancer. The risk criteria may broaden with smoking, a weak immune system, birth control pills, starting sex at a young age, etc.

In addition, having many sexual partners but these are less important reasons. Cervical cancer develops from pre-cancerous changes over 10 to 20 years.

Moreover, 90% of cases are squamous cell carcinomas and 10% are adenocarcinoma. Worldwide, it is both the fourth-most common cause of death from cancer in woman. In 2012, an estimate 528,000 cases of cervical cancer occurred with 266,000 deaths. About 70% of cervical cancer occurs in developing countries with 90% of deaths too. In low-income countries, it is one of the most common causes of cancer death. Medical research has recently developed the most famous immortalized cell line, known as Hela; resulting in Henrietta attacks.

NAGINA WAHID,

Kech, March 12.