ISLAMABAD- ‘Jashn-e-Khaas’– a colourful event will entertain the fun lovers of twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on April 12 featuring stand-up comedy and traditional music performances. It is a public event being held for the first time to provide a platform to the artists for showcasing their talent in the setup of stand-up comedy and traditional music performances. Students from around the country are expected to attend this event on the first day of National Solutions Convention which is the flagship event of FAST-NU’s annual social calendar.