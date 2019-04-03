Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Tuesday constituted a five-member commission to probe the alleged abduction, forced conversion and marriage of two teenage Hindu girls in Ghotki.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah issued these directions while hearing the petition filed by Reena, Raveena and their alleged spouses, Safdar Ali and Barkat Ali who were seeking protection.

In their petitions, the girls stated that they belonged to a Hindu family of Ghotki, Sindh but converted willfully as they were impressed by Islamic teachings.

While hearing the petition filed by the two Ghotki sisters who were allegedly forcibly converted from Hinduism and married to Muslim men, the IHC Chief Justice constituted a five-member commission to probe whether the girls’ conversion was actually forced and to determine whether or not they were underage at the time of their marriages.

The five-member commission comprised Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani, Chairperson Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Dr Mehdi Hasan, Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women Khawar Mumtaz and veteran journalist and human rights activist I.A.Rehman.

Shireen Mazari to head the panel constituted by IHC

“The Secretary, Ministry of Interior will act as Secretary of the Commission. The latter will forthwith co-ordinate with all the members of the commission and facilitate its meetings and proceedings,” noted the IHC order adding: “The commission after meeting the petitioner and other concerned persons will record its opinion by submitting an interim report before the next date hearing, inter alia, highlighting whether the two sisters are free from any pressure whatsoever and that their statements were not given as a result of some undue influence.”

The court ordered: “The commission will further probe into the impression of alleged forced conversions in Sukkur Division and insecurity, if any, on part of the minorities and submit a report, preferably within four weeks.”

“The federal government will constitute a medical board consisting of senior medical specialists of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad. The Medical Board so constituted will examine the two petitioner sisters and record its opinion regarding their age and medical status,” said the IHC order.

It added that the federal government through the secretary interior will submit a report before the next date fixed regarding status of implementation of the directions given by the august Supreme Court.

The court also directed secretary interior and chief secretary Sindh or a senior officer authorised by him to appear before the court to inform the stance of their respective governments and the measures taken to dispel the impression of alleged forced conversions.

In their petitions, the girls and the two men they were married to, had sought protection against possible adverse action by the government. It stated that the girls left their home on March 20. On March 22, after announcing that they had willingly converted, the girls sought legal help.

According to the petition, the two girls were born in a Hindu family and converted because they were “impressed by Islamic teachings”. It claimed that they did not inform their family because of threats to their lives.

During the hearing, a medical report prepared by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) based on a bone test of the two girls, stated that they were not minors at the time of their marriages to the Muslim men.

The report was dismissed by the family of the two girls and said that only an independent medical board could determine the age of the girls.

Justice Athar stated that he had received the report but would not comment on its findings. The medical board was asked to submit a report at the next hearing of the petition.

Earlier, the girls’ father had also filed a petition in the IHC, requesting the court to constitute a medical board “for determination of the exact age” of the two sisters. He also sought directions for the government to “conduct psychological test … to ascertain their mental capability/state of mind and for diagnosis of Stockholm syndrome.

Stockholm syndrome has been defined as the “feeling of trust or affection felt in many cases of kidnapping or hostage-taking by a victim towards a captor.”

On Tuesday, the IHC bench expressed displeasure over what it said was the “lethargic attitude” of the federal and provincial governments as neither the interior secretary nor the chief secretary of the Sindh government had appeared before the IHC despite prior notices.

The IHC chief justice noted that the increasing number of forced conversion cases was coming from Ghotki. He remarked that the perception that minorities’ rights were not protected has to be changed.

Addressing to Member National Assembly (MNA) Ramesh Kumar, the bench asked that why the matter was not raised in the Parliament. To this, Kumar said that he will bring the House’s attention towards it.

Later, the court deferred hearing till April 11 for further proceedings in this matter.