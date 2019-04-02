Share:

LAHORE-An accountability court on Tuesday extended till April 11 the judicial remand of PTI central leader and former Punjab senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan, and asked the NAB to file reference by the next date in assets beyond means case.

Earlier, the NAB officials produced Aleem Khan before Special judge Accountability Court Syed Najamul Hassan Bukhari heard the case on the expiry of his judicial remand. The prosecutor representing the accountability watchdog told the court that the investigations were in process and further time was required for the purpose.

The court asked when the reference would be filed if the investigations were in process. He asked how a person could be kept in jail without challan/reference.

To the court remarks, the investigation officer submitted that 1-2 weeks time was required to complete the investigations and submit the challan. On the other side, the counsel representing Aleem Khan requested the court for extending the judicial remand for only one week.

The court then asked investigation officer for completing the investigation and filing challan without wasting further time by next date of hearing. The court extended judicial remand of Abdul Aleem Khan till April 11.

Aleem Khan was arrested on February 6, when he appeared before the NAB team at its regional headquarters in connection with the case. The bureau alleged that Abdul Aleem Khan failed to satisfy the investigators in connection with his off shore companies and assets.